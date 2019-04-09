After the attack, he attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by members of the public.

The attacker is said to have concealed the weapons in a gunny bag when he gained entry into the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the man hacked the woman on the head and then slit her neck.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

A man has hacked to death a medical student at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in broad daylight.

The Moi University School of Medicine female student was doing her practicals on Tuesday at the hospital when she was attacked near the accident and emergency wing.

Eyewitnesses said the man hit the woman on the head with an axe and then cut her neck with a sword.

The attacker is said to have concealed the two weapons in a gunny bag when he gained entry into the hospital.

After the attack he tried fleeing the scene but was apprehended by members of the public.

The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was rescued by police from the mob that wanted to lynch him.

He has been admitted to the same hospital for injuries sustained from the mob attack.

Police have cordoned off the murder scene as hundreds of people milled around the area.