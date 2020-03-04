Medics anxious over possible virus outbreak

Country could run into a crisis if coronavirus strikes since a large number of health workers have not been trained on the illness.

Government needs to procure enough protective gear and conduct rigorous training countrywide.

By NASIBO KABALE

As the country prepares for the possible outbreak of Covid-19, health workers are anxious.

Facilities are understaffed and the deaths of hospital workers in Asia have heightened focus on Kenya’s ability to protect people on the front line.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers general-secretary George Gibore said not all health workers have been trained on the disease.

“The possible outbreak is not designed to take place in the capital, yet training is centralised with health workers in the borders still ill-prepared. We are also understaffed,” he said.

The union’s chairman, Mohamed Duba, added: “If health workers are not protected, then no one is. The government should procure enough protective equipment and train all our members.”

He said the Ministry of Health should recruit field officers, or Ebola champions, and train them for any eventuality. “On self-quarantine, the government relies on the goodwill of individuals, yet compliance is not guaranteed. We need a more structured follow-up,” Mr Duba said.

Speaking at the Council of Governors’ offices, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said training is ongoing in the counties.

“We are going to roll out a training program for our health workers countywide,” he said.

Mr Kagwe said chiefs and police officers will also be trained, adding that the government has set aside funds for isolation centres. The ministry is expecting help from Unicef, the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

Travel restrictions

“We had a meeting with the World Bank and pointed out financing gaps. They assured us that as opposed to regular practice, where there’s a delay in disbursement, the funds will be released immediately,” Mr Kagwe said.

A study on patients in Wuhan found that 41 per cent of the cases appeared to be hospital-acquired. A much larger analysis of 45,000 patients found that 3.8 per cent were healthcare workers.

The Kenya Progressive Nurses Association chairperson Michael Nyongesa regretted that Chinese nationals were being allowed in the country without restrictions. “Covid-19 is a deadly virus. We must take precautions,” he said. He questioned why Kenya has not taken measures to protect its people, considering that other nations have banned foreigners, particularly those from nations hit by the virus.

Additional reporting by Dianah Shimuli and Shaban Makokha

How to protect yourself

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or clean your hands with alcohol-based handrub.

Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using a paper towel or a warm air dryer.

Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.

When to use masks

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected Covid-19 infection.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based handrub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Travelling

Do not cancel your travel plans, but take into account various restrictions airlines and countries have put in place.

Practise hand hygiene while in a plane cabin or hotel and observe coughing etiquette.

Steer clear of heavily impacted areas by staying aware of the latest information on Covid-19 outbreak, and crowded areas, especially people who are suspected to be infected.

If you have travelled from a heavily impacted area, monitor yourself for 14 days.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.