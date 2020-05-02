Medics on the frontline to get NMG e-papers

By JOHN MUTUA

Covid-19 frontline health workers will have free access to newspapers from Nation Media Group, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said Friday.

The workers will get the papers in May and June. They should visit https://newsstand.nationmedia.com and register their names and email addresses to access the Daily Nation, Business Daily, The East African and Taifa Leo e-papers through the promo code FRONTLINE.

It means every health worker can save at least Sh1,000 in monthly subscriptions for every newspaper.

The programme further shores up NMG’s contribution to the fight against coronavirus.

The company has also donated Sh10 million to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, with the total aid exceeding Sh100 million.

“NMG will be giving free e-paper subscription to frontline workers for May and June to ensure they get the information needed. We will continue recognising their sacrifices through highlighting their courageous stories and the plight of these heroes across all our platforms — print, broadcasting and digital,” Mr Gitagama said.

It is part of the campaign dubbed “Thank You Frontline” that appreciates healthcare workers who have braved the risk of contracting the deadly virus while testing and treating patients.

NMG on Friday started using laser mapping to beam messages of hope, gratitude and encouragement in a four-day drive to support and celebrate the Covid-19 frontline workers.

Mr Gitagama said these during a meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. He said the company would do all it can to support the fight against the pandemic.

“Nation Media Group has been helpful. It has done a brilliant job of supporting the campaign against Covid-19,” the Cabinet secretary said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has turned to private organisations and development partners to boost its funding and non-cash support for vulnerable Kenyans.

The country’s economy has been hit hard, with companies laying off workers or slashing pay. The government has also reduced taxes.