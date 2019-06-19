Mercy Masika gets key UN role

By COLLINS OMULO

Kenyan gospel musician Mercy Masika has been appointed as the UN refugee agency’s national goodwill ambassador for Kenya.

Before her appointment, Ms Masika served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) high profile supporter, championing the agency’s LuQuLuQu campaign to change the narrative of the African refugee.

“It is a great honour and joy to be given this appointment,” she said. “I intend to work in my role as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador by relying on my faith as a child of God and my commitment to support people forced to flee.”

In December last year, the Groove Awards winner participated in UNHCR’s Christmas campaign, calling on public support for refugees across Africa.