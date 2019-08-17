Counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will also experience the same weather condition.

Rainfall will be experienced over the Lake Victoria basin and most parts of Rift Valley highlands.

By COLLINS OMULO

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of large waves and strong winds in the coastal and eastern part of the country.

Some of the counties to be affected include Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta.

RAINS

Counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia are set to receive rains.

“Strong winds of greater than 25 knots or 12.5 meters per second is expected over the Eastern half of the country. Large waves are likely over the ocean,” said KMD director Ms Stella Aura.

This is in concurrence with Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) warning on Thursday that strong winds of more than 20 meters per second and large waves heights of above 2 meters would hit the coastal and eastern parts of Kenya for three days.

“Mariners and residents in all mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout. Strong winds may cause structural damages,” said KMA Director-General Major (Rtd) George Okong’o.

“Very high waves may lower visibility, cause capsizing of boats and threaten the safety of those engaging in boating activities such as water sports, recreational activities, fishing and water transportation,” he added.

REMAIN DRY

Ms Aura said that significant rainfall was recorded over the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley highlands with Lake Bogoria KWS Station in Baringo County recording the highest seven-day total rainfall of 93.2mm as the rest of the country remained mainly dry.

According to the latest five-day weather forecast released by the weatherman on Friday, covering between August 17 and 21, counties in the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria basin will experience sunny intervals in the morning in the next four days.

In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places on Tuesday over few places on the remaining days with temperatures falling to lows of 8 degrees Celsius.

Counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi will experience cool and cloudy conditions in the morning breaking into sunny intervals throughout the forecast period with a chance of afternoon showers occurring over few high-ground areas with low temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius.

However, other parts of the country will remain dry with sunny intervals experienced throughout the forecast period.

SUNNY INTERVALS

Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night in the next four days.

The coastal strip covering counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night throughout the forecast period. However, there is a chance of isolated morning showers over few places.