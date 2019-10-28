alexa Midair scare forces Silverstone Air plane to make emergency landing - Daily Nation
Midair scare forces Silverstone Air plane to make emergency landing

Monday October 28 2019

Silverstone Air plane

A Silverstone Air plane at the Eldoret International Airport on May 31, 2019. A plane operated by the airline was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport after a wheel dropped off midair on October 28. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

SAMMY LUTTA
A Silverstone Air plane on Monday caused a scare after a wheel dropped off midair, moments after take-off from Lodwar airstrip in Turkana County.

The rear right wheel came off the plane like a stone and dropped outside the airstrip located some 500 kilometres from the capital Nairobi.

The bombardier Dash 8-300, registration number 5YBWG, had four passengers and five crew members on board.

"The wheel was collected by members of public several metres outside the airport,” Turkana Central Sub County Police Commander David Mburukwa told the Nation.

“It was recovered and taken to airport's managers office.”

More follows.

