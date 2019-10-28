By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

A Silverstone Air plane on Monday caused a scare after a wheel dropped off midair, moments after take-off from Lodwar airstrip in Turkana County.

The rear right wheel came off the plane like a stone and dropped outside the airstrip located some 500 kilometres from the capital Nairobi.

The bombardier Dash 8-300, registration number 5YBWG, had four passengers and five crew members on board.

"The wheel was collected by members of public several metres outside the airport,” Turkana Central Sub County Police Commander David Mburukwa told the Nation.

“It was recovered and taken to airport's managers office.”

More follows.

Related Stories Plane skids off runway at Wilson Airport - VIDEO