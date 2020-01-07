By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is returning from exile in Canada, says he has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Nairobi.

Dr Miguna’s journey suffered a blow on Tuesday morning after Lufthansa Air refused to allow him on board following a red alert issued by the Government of Kenya, he said.

Dr Miguna had successfully made the first leg of his journey, from Canada to Germany, and was preparing to board when he was informed of the restriction.

In the red alert, the government warned the airline against flying the lawyer to Kenya or any other African country.

When contacted for comment, government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said he could neither confirm nor deny whether the red alert was sent or if it has been in place since 2018 when Dr Miguna unsuccessfully attempted to return.

“But that (red alert) is an issue that can be sorted by Foreign Affairs ministry,” he told the Nation.

Col (Rtd) Oguna reiterated that Dr Miguna is free to travel to Kenya on the assurances of President Uhuru Kenyatta and that he will not be barred.