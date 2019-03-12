By ABIUD OCHIENG

Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna says he will be jetting back to Kenya in April and has requested the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to facilitate his return.

In his letter to the KNCHR, the Kenyan-Canadian dual citizen referred to court rulings which faulted the state’s forced ejection from the country and subsequent denial of re-entry.

Mr Miguna was deported to Canada during the post-poll turmoil that rocked the country after the 2017 General Election, and specifically for his role in the mock swearing in of Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as the president.

In March 2018, after being detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Mr Miguna said the frustrations he was subjected to are a continuous violation of his rights which started after he was deported to Canada in February, 2018.

“What I can see here is that my rights have continued to be violated. My security is at stake and the people who are frustrating me here, are not immigration officers but the police from the Flying Squad,” Mr Miguna told the press.

Mr Miguna is banking on a judgment by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued on December 4, 2018 in which he ruled that the Kenyan-born lawyer has never lost his citizenship as claimed by state agents.

Since the ruling has not been overturned, the lawyer argues the state should comply with Justice Mwita’s orders.

He wants the human rights body to liaise with the Attorney-General, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa to return of his Kenyan passport on his arrival at the airport.