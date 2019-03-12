 Miguna writes to KNCHR on his return - Daily Nation
Miguna Miguna writes to KNCHR on his April return

Tuesday March 12 2019

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna gestures on March 26, 2018 at the JKIA, Nairobi, after he was blocked from entering the country because he refused to apply for citizenship. He was deported. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Kenyan-Canadian lawyer has not disclosed the date he will jet back into the country.
  • Mr Miguna wants the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights to liaise with state officials to get his Kenyan passport back.
  • The politicians is banking on a judgment issued by Justice Chacha Mwita last year that found he had not lost his citizenship.
By ABIUD OCHIENG
Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna says he will be jetting back to Kenya in April and has requested the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to facilitate his return.

In his letter to the KNCHR, the Kenyan-Canadian dual citizen referred to court rulings which faulted the state’s forced ejection from the country and subsequent denial of re-entry.

Mr Miguna was deported to Canada during the post-poll turmoil that rocked the country after the 2017 General Election, and specifically for his role in the mock swearing in of Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as the president.

In March 2018, after being detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Mr Miguna said the frustrations he was subjected to are a continuous violation of his rights which started after he was deported to Canada in February, 2018.

“What I can see here is that my rights have continued to be violated. My security is at stake and the people who are frustrating me here, are not immigration officers but the police from the Flying Squad,” Mr Miguna told the press.

Mr Miguna is banking on a judgment by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued on December 4, 2018 in which he ruled that the Kenyan-born lawyer has never lost his citizenship as claimed by state agents.

Since the ruling has not been overturned, the lawyer argues the state should comply with Justice Mwita’s orders.

He wants the human rights body to liaise with the Attorney-General, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa to return of his Kenyan passport on his arrival at the airport.

In his usual belligerent self, the lawyer took to his Twitter to urge his supporters to welcome him at the airport on his arrival whose date he has not yet communicated.

