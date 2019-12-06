By MAUREEN KAKAH

While Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was being arrested in Voi and airlifted to the capital city, his lawyers were busy trying to block his arrest and prosecution.

His lawyer Cecil Miller sued the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority boss and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s head of investigations Abdi Mohamud.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

He protested against the DPP’s order for his client’s arrest and prosecution over what he termed as crimes arising from mere conflict of interest.

He described the charges of unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes which Mr Sonko is set to face, as ones emanating from a biased and subjective investigations.

Even though Governor Sonko had already challenged the manner in which investigations against him were conducted in a separate suit set to be heard on Monday, Mr Miller asked the court to spare the governor detention in police custody and prosecution.

“He is apprehensive that by the time the other case comes up for hearing on Monday, the sued parties would have effected the protective orders he is seeking from the court,” said Mr Miller.

ARRESTED

By the time this suit was being presented before court on Friday, Mr Sonko had already been arrested. His lawyer requested that he should be granted reasonable bond terms.

“There is an urgent need for this Court to issue conservatory orders pending the hearing and determination of this matter, he is ready and willing to deposit security in court as directed,” said Mr Miller.

He also asked the court to consider certifying the case as urgent.

In the filed case documents, Mr Sonko has accused the sued parties of serving partisan interests by initiating frivolous, unjustified, unwarranted and baseless allegations.

The governor is fighting allegations that he received kickbacks amounting to Sh39 million from companies doing business with City Hall.

Four companies allegedly affiliated with the governor’s close friends cumulatively diverted some Sh39 million to their related companies before the money ended up in the governor’s accounts.