By ABIUD OCHIENG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the deployment of resources including rescue personnel from various security and humanitarian agencies to help in the rescue efforts in West Pokot County where 29 Kenyans lost their lives on Friday night due to landside.

The deployment includes personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes.

EVACUATED

“I direct they be deployed to the affected region so as to provide mitigative action against further loss of lives. The operation will continue round the clock until the situation normalises,” president Uhuru in a statement to newsrooms on Saturday.

He also directed Regional Commissioners in flood and landslide prone regions of the country to work closely with the security and humanitarian teams to ensure that citizens in these areas are urgently evacuated.

The devastating landslides were triggered by the heavy rains that are being experienced in most parts of the country.

The landslide that occurred at 2.30am Saturday morning robbed the country 29 lives and led to massive destruction of property including key infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

CONDOLENCES

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of our entire nation are with families, friends and relatives of those who lost their beloved ones in the unfortunate incident. Please accept my heartfelt condolences,” said the president.

He also wished quick recovery and restoration to those who were injured in the calamitous incident and are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

“To those whose loved ones are yet to be found, I assure you that the ongoing multi-agency rescue operation will continue until after every missing person is accounted for,” president in his statement.