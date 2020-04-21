Minet Kenya unveils online medical consultation services  

There will be access to designated laboratory sample collection points with concierge services and medication at discounted rates of 15 per cent to 20 per cent off retail prices, delivered to the patients’ homes.

By OUMA WANZALA

Insurance Brokerage firm, Minet Kenya has partnered with SASAdoctor virtual medical clinic to launch a telemedicine solution aimed at providing online live video medical consultation services for patients.

This comes in the wake of the government’s directive to maintain social distancing as one of the ways of curbing the spread of Covid-19 that has so far seen 296 people testing positive.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“This telemedicine solution provides ideal means to offer certain types of patient-care for our employees and clients during this period of coronavirus pandemic. We are hopeful that the services offered will play a vital role in preventing the spread of novel Coronavirus. Our partner SASAdoctor will attend to their patients remotely to mitigate the risk of transmission,” Minet Kenya Managing Director Sammy Muthui

He said: "The partnership also guarantees members access to online doctors at a highly discounted consultation fee, thus conserving member benefits for employees."

He went on: “Through the partnership, Minet employees and selected clients will have access to qualified medical specialists remotely, thereby minimising traffic to healthcare centres and other medical facilities.

CHRONIC CONDITIONS

The service will be open to patients at any given time of the day with designated pharmacies and follow-ups for members with chronic conditions.

There will be access to designated laboratory sample collection points with concierge services and medication at discounted rates of 15 per cent to 20 per cent off retail prices, delivered to the patients’ homes.