Treasury has slashed the budgets of seven out of the 10 broad sectors of the national economy.

The biggest loser in CS Ukur Yatani’s statement is development budget, which has contracted as a share of the overall expenditure to the lowest level in the past seven years.

The Budget Policy Statement (BPS) 2020 shows the national government’s development spending will contract by 31 per cent from Sh374 billion in the current financial year, to Sh258 billion in the 2020/21 fiscal year. The last such contraction happened in the 2017/18 financial year.

WAGES AND SALARIES

As a result, development spending in 2020/21 will comprise 20 per cent of net issues, a drop from the 26 per cent average recorded in the past seven financial years.

Spending on wages and salaries will increase, albeit insignificantly, by 1 per cent from Sh488 billion in 2019/20 to Sh491 billion in the new fiscal year.

The wages and salaries will now be equal to 40 per cent of the national government’s net expenditure, the highest level in the past six years. The item has been at an average of 34 per cent. This is primarily due to the large drop in overall net issues. Counties will take several hits in the new budget.

First, they will bid farewell to the Sh11.86 billion grant under the Kenya Urban Support Project, which was being advanced to 45 units excluding Mombasa and Nairobi, after the Treasury scrapped it.

“The entire grant has been eliminated for all the 47 county governments,” the BPS document notes.

The other hit will be in their overall normal allocation. The new budget suggests that counties should prepare for a cut after the Treasury allocated them Sh375 billion.

This is a slight decline from the Sh378.3 billion allocated in the current year.

BUDGET HIKE

The other winner is the strategic grain reserve, which will receive a six per cent budget hike. Treasury says the growth will contribute towards the “Big Four” goals of reducing both the cost of food and the number of food insecure Kenyans.

In what appeared to be setting the tone from the top, Mr Yatani slashed budgets of almost every government ministry, starting with State House.

For the first time in several years, the budget of the Presidency has also been slashed from Sh11 billion to about Sh6.2 billion. This translates to a 43 per cent cut.

Mr Yatani has cut Sh11.2 billion from the Agriculture, Rural and Urban Development sectors, reducing the figure from 59.4 billion to Sh48 billion. The other cuts are in Energy, Infrastructure and ICT sector, which has its budget slashed by Sh91 billion to Sh388 billion.

The General Economic and Commercial Affairs sector had Sh9.2 billion shaved off, Health (Sh1.2 billion), Governance, Justice, Law and Order (Sh8.4 billion) while the Public Administration and International Relations will have its budget slashed by Sh53.8 billion.

The Social Protection, Culture and Recreation sector will also not be spared after its budget was also reduced by Sh2 billion to Sh69.3 billion.

The Education, National Security and the Environmental Protection, Water and Natural Resources sectors are the big winners in the new budget after their budgets were spared any cuts by the National Treasury.

In the Education sector, the biggest winners will be the free primary education allocation, which has been increased by 12 per cent.

“This growth is intended to facilitate continued implementation of the FPE,” the document says.

SCHOOL TRANSITION

The free secondary education has also been increased by a similar margin.

This growth is intended to sustain the 100 per cent primary-to-secondary school transition, as a result of which capitation for secondary education has increased by 73 per cent from Sh12,870 to Sh22,244.

This is a big win for secondary schools, which have been grappling with huge costs to keep learners in school.

In the National Security sector, the government kept its budget nearly untouched at Sh159 billion.

The billions will be invested in the modernisation and reforms in the National Police Service and National Government Administration (NGA), mobility enhancement (lease of motor vehicles) for both police and NGA officers, and motorcycles for chiefs and assistant chiefs as well as operationalisation of the newly gazetted administrative units in order to bring services closer to the people.

“The sector will continue to address contemporary and emerging threats to national security that undermine peace and development.

“These include terrorism, radicalisation, human and drug trafficking, money laundering, cybercrime and other socio-economic and political challenges,” the BPS notes.

Treasury has allocated Sh388.9 billion in the infrastructure sector, of which Sh93.1 billion will be for recurrent and Sh295.9 billion for development in the 2020/21 financial year.

The infrastructure billions will be used to provide efficient, affordable, sustainable and reliable infrastructure and services in energy, transport, ICT and built environment.

Some of the programmes lined up include the construction of 65,051 housing units, construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure such as 48 BRT stations, park and ride facilities, four depots and 60-kilometre BRT lanes.

ELECTRICITY

They will also build 13 flagship markets and help achieve universal access of electricity by year 2022. They will also construct 2,946km of transmission lines and 21 substations, promote clean cooking solutions and construct 6,000km of roads and missing link roads to identified industrial parks, health centres and housing units.

The billions will also complete the first berth of Lamu port and construct Naivasha Special Economic Zones, among others.

Treasury has allocated Sh48.1 billion to the agriculture sector, out of which Sh17.4 billion is for recurrent expen

UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE

The sector priorities are aligned to the health sector development Plan and will be achieved through full implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as part of the “Big Four” Agenda.

The initiatives under this include the Linda Mama (free maternity health services), subsidies for the poor, elderly and vulnerable groups, persons with mental health issues, secondary schoolchildren and the informal sector and reducing out of pocket/catastrophic health expenditures.

The Public Administration sector has been allocated Sh232.2 billion, out of which Sh148.2 billion is for recurrent and Sh83.9 billion will be for development expenditure.

The sector has 33 programmes it wants to implement in the next three years. “The programmes will prioritise maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment to enable achievement of the ‘Big Four’ Agenda, provision of overall leadership and policy direction to MDAs, enhancing the image of the country as well as leadership in the global arena, enhancing youth skills development as well as enhancing performance management systems in the public service,” the BPS document adds.

diture and Sh30.7 billion for development.

In the agriculture sector, the government plans to spend part of the money to improve land management for sustainable development, enhance livestock resource management and development, increase production and productivity, increase food and nutrition security and incomes as well as create a conducive environment for sustainable development of agriculture and the blue economy.

The health sector will receive Sh114.5 billion, out of which Sh63.7 billion is recurrent and Sh50.8 billion is development expenditure.

