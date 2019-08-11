Ministry to step up awareness on safe pesticide usage

This week, Agriculture Research Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga responds to your questions.

1. The Agriculture ministry this year gazetted regulations for several crops including pyrethrum, Irish potato and miraa. However, research was not factored in. What are you doing to entrench research in agriculture to ensure that farmers get good yields and better value for their money in this sector? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

Research is well captured in our draft Agriculture Policy and the recently launched Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS) as an enabler in the process of increasing productivity, accessing markets and also mitigating the effects of climate change.

Kenya’s agriculture will only gain a competitive edge if we invest in good genetics, embrace climate smart technologies and understand local, regional and global market dynamics for agricultural commodities.

The State Department of Agriculture Research is working to harness the knowledge generated over the years from the national agricultural research system (including Kalro, universities and the CGIAR Centres) and translating this into extension material targeting the various value chains.

2. The debate at the moment is on the causes and mitigation measures on escalating cases of cancer. Some have opined that lots of pesticides used in farming may be contributing to this. What is your take on this and how are you trying to address these issues? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Cancer is caused by a number factors. Some of it is genetic (inherited) while other cancers are induced through carcinogens.

The carcinogens are either physical (radiation), chemical (certain compounds) or biological (viruses). Common products we use like alcohol, processed meat, red meat and tobacco are common class 1 carcinogens.

I think every cancer case has to be looked at independently as every cancer patient has their own history. I would not encourage generalisation.

The Pest Control Product Board (PCPB) is responsible for approval of pesticides for use in the country after a rigorous process, which takes almost two years.

The PCPB, Kephis and Agriculture and Food Authority (Afa) will step up awareness campaigns on correct pesticide use.

Cancer research is an area where we need to invest and develop the necessary competence to contribute to the global understanding of the disease.

3. Food security is part of the President's Big Four Agenda, how do you plan to align your ministry's policies to the issues surrounding challenges in maize farming? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Maize is a low-value crop. You only make real profits if you are doing more than 100 acres and achieving yields of 20 bags per acre and above.

Those doing less than that should only grow maize for own consumption at the domestic level to assure themselves of food security, but not for commercial purposes.

Kenya has the highest per capita consumption of maize in the region at 95 kilogrammes. An average family of eight would need eight bags per year. This is about Sh24,000.

They can make much money by growing high-value crops. Noting that only five per cent of Kenya is very suitable for maize, we need a paradigm shift, so that maize becomes the large-scale crop it is meant to be as we encourage farmers to embrace high-value crops.

Over 60 per cent of maize farmers are net consumers of maize. The Ministry of Agriculture plans to work with the counties that are most suited for maize production to intensify cultivation, so as to bridge the yield gap.

Using County Crop Suitability Maps, we will work with counties to guide them towards value chains where they have a competitive advantage.

4. What explains why some people still remain opposed to genetically-modified cotton yet the crop is not directly edible until after processing cotton oil? Githuku Mungai

The opposition to genetically-engineered crop is not a question of safety. It is more about trust and awareness.

From where I stand and based on all the biosafety agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA, European Food Safety Agency and our own National Biosafety Authority, the genetically-engineered foods currently on the market are safe.

The Food Agricultural Authority (Fao) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have loudly expressed themselves that the products so far in the market are safe as the non-engineered equivalents.

They have been in use for over three decades. The science is sound and clear. Most of those who oppose do so out of personal choices.

They like what they refer to as “organic”, which is fine, but I believe it is time now to make progress into these technologies.

Scientists should speak out and raise awareness among the citizenry, policymakers and other stakeholders. They need to learn to communicate better.

Biotech crops are very relevant to Africa and to Kenya in particular. The BT-Cotton and BT-Maize, which are resistant to over six armyworms, are actually good for the environment as they help cut on pesticide use.

5. What is the government doing to eliminate striga weed that has completely destroyed maize plantations in Western region? William Mdenyo, Mumias

I am aware of the striga problem. There has been a lot of work done, especially by Icipe, to address the issue of striga.

Most of the work has revolved around the use of chemical ecology using a legume Desmodium uncinatum to inhibit the germination of striga seeds.

There have been breeding programmes for striga resistant maize at Kalro in partnership with CYMMIT.

These research solutions have to be complemented with strong research-led extension at the county level so that farmers can use the right maize seed varieties or adopt the use of Desmodium or a combination of cultural methods to manage striga.

Genetic engineering also offers a way out of the striga problem for the future, if we are bold enough to embrace the tool.

6. Over the years, we have observed that the Exchequer pays Kalro staff salaries (which most times comes late, anyway) but does not provide funds for research activities. How are the researchers expected to operate? Maurice Abung'ana, Kakamega

African countries underinvest in research at only 1.6 per cent.

The National Agricultural Research Systems (NARS) policy proposes setting up an Agricultural Research Fund, which we are pushing to be established.

I totally agree that a shilling invested into agricultural research will have big returns.

Most of the hybrids from whose harvests we are reaping were developed in the 1970s and’s 1980s.

Where would Kitale farmers be without maize variety 614 developed by Kalro three decades ago? We cannot go into the future with yesterday’s technologies.

The world is changing; climate is changing and preferences are changing.

The State Department of Agriculture Research will continue to champion funding for research with legislators, policymakers and also society at large.

All of us must demand research-based, evidence-based solutions.

7. Most research officers (scientists, technologists and technicians) are retiring. What is the government doing to ensure continuity of agricultural research in the country? Maurice Abung'ana, Kakamega

We are aware of this and pushing for recruitment of the next generation of scientists to support our agricultural research system.

Under the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project, we advertised for scholarships for PhDs in agriculture recently and we will soon be recruiting and supporting those who qualify.

We will soon be reaching out to universities to work out a common strategy of attracting young people into agriculture courses.

8. What is the official government position on GMO in line with the reported food insecurity? Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

There is a ban on importation of GMO foods imposed in 2012.

But there is a Biosafety Policy which guides on the adoption of genetically engineered crops into the country.

We have very active research going on targeting cotton, maize and other products. We have just concluded a National Performance Trial on BT-Cotton.

We have a very strong biosafety law enacted in 2009 and we were the first country to sign the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety of Genetically engineered crops in 2000.

There is vigorous debate about the ban and there is a directive for the relevant State agencies to accelerate the adoption of genetically engineered cotton.

I think we are well-positioned for the future, the current frustrations and debates notwithstanding.

9. Many of our research institutions have over the years lost their lustre and voice because of inadequate financial support from government reducing the laboratories to mere offices. With regard to those in your docket, how are they faring? Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

Our researchers have continued to work nevertheless and have responded to every challenge. We are a new department.

We understand the issues that researchers are facing. We are working with stakeholders to emphasise the importance of supporting research.

We want to elevate this into a national discourse and raise public awareness. We all have to lobby for resources to support research.

Competition for scarce resources has tended to push research down the priority rank, a paradigm we intend to change. We should not grope and guess our way into the future.

10. Why has the Tea directorate, which falls under your docket, failed to formulate and gazette tea industry regulations as mandated six years ago by the Crops Act 2013? J.K Kamau, Kiambu

The Tea Regulations are on their tail end. They should be out any time soon.

There has been a healthy conversation with counties and stakeholders around the draft regulations.

It has been important to carry out stakeholder consultations because the constitution demands it. It took a little bit longer, but the goal was to get everyone on board.

11. For a long time, there has been talk by your predecessors of plans to revive agricultural extension services and hire officers yet we still hardly see the officers. Could you update the country on this issue? Brian Osur, Migori

Extension is a devolved function. Counties are required to hire extension workers.

At the national level, we are going to focus on developing the standards for extension and also on intensive capacity building programmes for extension workers.

We intend to reduce the extension worker to farmer ration from the current 1:2000 to 1:600. This is important since we are mainly dealing with small holder farmers (80 per cent), who need a lot of hand-holding.

Conventional extension will be supplemented with digital tools so that farmers and extension workers can access the latest information about agronomy, weather and markets.

Readers can try out the ministry’s SMS service by sending the word “farm” or “shamba” to 40130 for information about maize, beans and fall armyworm.

12. Why is our land productivity on staple foods like maize, rice and potatoes very low compared to other East African countries and what is the ministry doing about it? Edwin Maritim, Bomet

Our farmers have to practice better soil management, use the right seeds and other inputs and manage the crops better.

The solution lies in using crop suitability maps to guide investment in value chains, supporting small holder farmers to access a range of inputs and strengthen the extension system so that farmers can be supported.

Our competitive advantage lies not so much in maize and rice, but in other value chains like beef, dairy, sorghum and millet.