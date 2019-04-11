Missing Amref nurse dies at Mombasa hospital

By MOHAMED AHMED

As the family of the Amref Health Africa nurse who went missing in Nairobi and was later found in Mombasa try to come to terms with her death, a myriad of questions remain unanswered.

Ms Margaret Kilelu died Thursday morning at the intensive unit of Coast Provincial General Hospital.

She was admitted in a coma and at the time of her death, her family did not know what happened to her.

Relatives have been left to figure out how she travelled to Mombasa, who dumped her where a Good Samaritan found her, and who got her intoxicated.

“We received the news this morning and our relatives are down there (in Mombasa) following on the matter,” Ms Mercy Mbingu, Ms Kilelu’s sister, said yesterday.

“We are in pain. We have not been able to speak to her since she was admitted. We heard that she was recuperating and we had planned to visit her,” said one of her friends who did not want to be named. Ms Kilelu was found in February, two days after she had been reported missing from her house at Tena Estate in Nairobi. Before her disappearance, the family said, she had been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital with a depression-related illness.

According to a police report Ms Kilelu, 30, was found at Naivas Nyali in February at about 2.30am and taken to hospital.

Hospital chief administrator Iqbal Khandwalla said preliminary assessment showed that the mother two had blood infection. The patient was taken to the ICU where she was being treated.