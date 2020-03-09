By JOSEPH WANGUI

A court has ordered a mental assessment for lawyer Harry Gakinya before he takes a plea in the suspected murder case of Belgian woman Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa.

The Nakuru-based lawyer, who was arrested last Friday, will be produced in court on Wednesday to confirm whether the medical evaluation has taken place.

He was seized by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his alleged involvement in the suspected murder of Ms Lesoipa.

Ms Lesoipa, who was married to a Samburu dancer before they separated in 2003, went missing from her home in Milimani, Nakuru County, around June last year.

Police investigations led to the arrest of her close friend Ms Lucy Waithera, whom detectives say hired the services of Mr Gakinya to file a succession case before the High Court in Nakuru.

In the case, Mr Gakinya claimed Ms Lesoipa had died from HIV/Aids leaving behind a will in which she had named him the executor of her property worth over Sh100 million.

