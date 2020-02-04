Moi: Brain behind institutions, projects

Moi inaugurated the institution on December 6, 1985 as the second public chartered University.

The North Rift region was Tuesday plunged in mourning following the death of former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, at the age of 96.

He was eulogised as the brain behind many development projects in the region, including famous institutions and churches.

One of the key projects initiated during Moi’s rule is the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), which is a lifeline to the East African Community.

A sombre mood yesterday MTRH as workers mourned the demise of the retired President.

“We have a lot to associate with the former President. We wish to send our sincere condolences to the family and the whole nation,” MTRH Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa said.

Other projects include Moi University, which was established following the recommendation of January 1981 Presidential Working Party chaired by Canadian academic, Dr Colin B. Mackay. Moi inaugurated the institution on December 6, 1985 as the second public chartered University.

He was also board chairperson of many schools in the region among them Moi Girls Eldoret, where he served from 1965-2007. Others are Kabarnet Boys, Tambach High and Kapropita Girls. He also founded Sacho High School in Baringo County and Kabarak High School.

Perhaps another legacy project that Moi is credited for is the famous Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County, which started in 1986.

The project sought to improve the livelihoods of Baringo County residents, and by the time Moi relinquished power in 2002, more than Sh50 million had been raised from the sale of 31,863 goats, 2,518 sheep and 180 cows.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said the nation had lost a selfless leader, who will forever remain in the hearts of many with his Nyayo philosophy of peace, love and unity.

“Mzee Moi was not only an icon, but a true son of Africa and Kenya,” Governor Lonyangapuo said.

North Rift Kanu coordinator Paul Kibet described the fallen leader as visionary. He initiated various development projects, which have transformed the region into an economic hub, he said.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago lauded Mzee Moi for various development projects he initiated in the region during his 24-year rule.

“As a county, we’re privileged to have projects like the MTRH and the Eldoret International Airport all of which were initiated by Mzee Moi. As we speak today, the projects are having a very big impact to the development of this country,” he said.

In a statement, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said his county was deeply saddened by the passing on of the former President.

“Mzee Moi was a very kind-hearted leader, whom we revere for many development projects and especially founding many schools in the country,” Governor Sang said.

Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis said Mzee Moi will be forever remembered for the Nyayo philosophy of peace, love and unity that made our land an island of peace.

Moi University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kosgey said Mzee Moi contributed to decentralising higher education from Nairobi to rural areas.