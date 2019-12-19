The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.

Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved renaming of two public holidays.

During a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Moi Day which falls on October 10 to Huduma Day.

State House said in a statement that the renaming is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

Under the proposals to amend the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), the Cabinet also approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on December 26 to Utamaduni Day,

State House said Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

PARLIAMENT'S APPROVAL

The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.

The Cabinet also approved commercial farming of BT cotton hybrids following the successful completion of field trials that were conducted over a period of five years.

The commercial farming of BT cotton is set to ensure farmers earn more from the crop through increased production. It will also boost the manufacturing pillar of the 'Big Four' agenda where Kenya seeks to establish itself as a regional leader in textile and apparel production.

The Cabinet also approved the coming into operation of the New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) as well as the immediate operationalisation of the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund.

Further, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an inter-agency team to verify historical pending bills worth Sh40 billion within one month.

To boost the country’s position as the film destination of choice in Africa, the Cabinet discussed and approved the immediate implementation of the film incentives package.