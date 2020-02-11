How Moi's burial is different from other Kalenjin sub-tribes

By MERCY CHELANGAT

The burial rites of former president Daniel Moi, who comes from to the Tugen ethnic group, will be different from other Kalenjin sub-tribes.

According to the Kalenjin sub-tribes including Kipsgis, Nandi, Keiyo, Marakwet, Sabaot, Terik, Injems, when an elderly man dies, his body is usually kept at a house for a night before it is laid to rest the following day.

But Moi’s body will be flown home on Wednesday morning and buried on same day.

According to Kalenjin burial traditions, minors and unmarried men and women, are subjected to different rituals.

When a minor dies at home, they are usually buried on the same day. If they die elsewhere, they are buried om same day the body is transported home.

Except for the Nandis, unmarried men and women, who were childless at the time of their death are also buried on the same day their bodies are transported home.

