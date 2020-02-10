By NATION TEAM

The body of former president Daniel arap Moi arrived at Parliament Buildings early Monday morning for the final day of public viewing.

It was brought from Lee Funeral Home under heavy security.

The national memorial service will be held Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium before the body is transported to his Kabarak home where it will be interred on Wednesday.

Kenyans thronged Parliament Buildings on Saturday and Sunday to pay their respects to the former president as he lay in state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and different leaders from the political divide were also at Parliament Buildings on Saturday to view his body.

Former President Mwai Kibaki on Sunday privately viewed Moi's body at Parliament Buildings.

Mr Kibaki, who succeeded President Moi in 2002, secretly made his way into the precincts of Parliament at around 11.15am.

He avoided the main gate, instead using an alternative gate facing Continental House.