Here are the presidents that came to see Moi off

Tuesday February 11 2020

Kagame and Museveni

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. PHOTO | FILE | AFP 

NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
The Interior Ministry previously revealed that at least 10 Heads of State are expected to attend the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

Ahead of the national funeral service held Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium, officials remained tight-lipped about which presidents would be present at the event that will be open to all Kenyans. 

Here are the presidents confirmed to be in attendance at Nyayo Stadium for Moi's national funeral service:

1. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

2. Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

3. Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh

4. An Ethiopian delegation led by President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.

5. DR Congo has sent its Foreign Affairs Minister on behalf of President Félix Tshishekedi

5. Brahim Ghali, president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic