By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Former President Daniel arap Moi was on Monday taken to The Nairobi Hospital for the second time in two weeks for a routine exam.

Mr Moi's long-serving Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, allayed fears about his health saying, "It is true [that] Mzee Moi went to Nairobi Hospital today (Monday) but it [was for] a routine medical check-up.”

He added: “It is prudent and advisable that everybody should go for medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check up.”

Mr Njiru said Mr Moi's physician, Dr David Silverstein will determine how long he will stay at the hospital.

“He is expected to go back home but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician; he will make the final decision.”

OTHER CLAIMS

Advertisement

However, a family source who did not want to be identified told the Nation that Mr Moi was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after developing breathing complications.

The source said he underwent a procedure and was much better on Sunday, having been removed from a life support machine.

Regarding the speculation, a family source said the information was incorrect and asked the Nation, “Do you have aged or ageing parents?"

The former President turned 95 on September 2, a birthday that was celebrated at a private function at his Kabarak home.

Mzee Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002, has not been in active in politics in the recent past but has been in the limelight due to the delegations he has been receiving at his Kabarak home.

PAST EXAMS

The former President has been taken to hospital several times for routine examinations, the last time being on October 13.

On March 11, 2018, the former President left the country for Israel, having been booked for a knee check-up.

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was then travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scott Theological College.