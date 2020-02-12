By NATION TEAM

Former president Daniel Moi's grandchildren and his long-time physician, Dr David Silverstein, paid glowing tributes at his service on Wednesday at Kabarak grounds, Nakuru County.

His grandchildren showered praises on the former Head of State, noting he was a hardworking and genuine person.

His granddaughters said he told them to always put God first and not take anything for granted.

"Don't rely on human beings as they always disappoint, always put your faith in God," one of his granddaughters, Laila Cherobon, said.

Clint Kiprono Moi, a grandson, said he was in a state of mixed emotions following Moi's death.

He fondly remembered that when he was younger, his surname was synonymous with president, as people often asked: "Moi wa Uganda ni nani?"

His tribute drew laughter from the audience at Kabarak grounds.

"I miss sitting with him in silence watching National Geographic or the news," Kiprono added, while thanking the people of Baringo for giving Moi to them and the world.

MORE THAN A PATIENT

Dr David Silverstein, Moi's personal physician, noted that theirs was more than a doctor-patient relationship as he recalled great memories they shared.

He noted that they met in the 1970s and remained friends for 42 years.

"He participated in my major life events..my son's birth and wedding to Channa," he told the gathering at Kabarak grounds.

He noted that apart from loving meat, Moi also enjoyed sharing a glass of sacramental wine with him and former Attorney General Charles Njonjo, who last month celebrated his 100th birthday.

Former President Daniel arap Moi (second left) with Attorney-General Charles Njonjo and Safari Rally chairman Bharat Bhardwaj at Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SALLY KOSGEY

Sally Kosgei, who was among the most powerful civil servants in the Moi regime, said the former Head of State was very strict on time.

She said every bit of sensitive information shared by him was expected to remain confidential without any compromise.

"He loved making peace with people, the country and the world. He actively involved in promoting peace even beyond borders and a good example is Somalia that has been faced with security challenges," she said in Kabarak.

"I worked under him for five years as a civil servant, six years as an ambassador, ten years as a permanent secretary."

JOURNEY TO KABARAK

The body of former president Daniel arap Moi left Lee Funeral Home at 7am and the convoy headed to Wilson Airport.

It was escorted by police vehicles, military officers and Mzee Moi's family members.

The body was loaded onto a military chopper, which lifted off at 7.45 am.

The helicopter landed at Kabarak airstrip around 8.40am.

Mourners in Nakuru County had braved the early morning cold to secure their places in pre-dawn queues at Kabarak University grounds.

People started arriving at the venue at 4am.

The funeral service began once the body arrived from Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and other dignitaries are also at Kabarak.

Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home next to his wife Lena in line with Kalenjin traditions.