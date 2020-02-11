By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Kenyans from all walks of life started streaming into Nyayo national stadium for the requiem service of former president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi who died on Tuesday last week.

His body left Lee Funeral Home at 8.27 a.m. under heavy military security.

From as early as 5 a.m., people had started lining up to enter the stadium.

School buses from various parts of the country, which have been used to ferry mourners to the venue, were parked on various sides of town as people were asked to alight and line up from the access road that branches from Bunyala Road into the stadium.

Kenyans at Nyayo Stadium on February 11, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At round 7.20 a.m., the military gun carriage arrived at the venue.

Advertisement

Shortly after, some of Moi's relatives and VIP guests started to arrive.

Kenyans had been asked to be seated by 8 a.m. The service is expected to start at 10am when President Uhuru Kenyatta, State officials and guests will arrive.

Kenyans at Nyayo stadium. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

About 11 heads of state are expected in the event. It has not yet been revealed who the 11 are and whether they will all attend the requiem mass, or will opt to attend the funeral service at Kabarak tomorrow.

Kenyans at Nyayo stadium. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

GOVERNORS ARRIVE

County Governors, including Nairobi's Mike Sonko and Meru's Kiraitu Murungi, arrived at the venue at around 8.15 a.m. They arrived in a bus and were let into the stadium through a VIP entrance.

VIP entrance reserved for presidents and family of Moi. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Last week, the government designated today a public holiday for the memorial service.

Mzee Moi’s body has been lying in state at Parliament Buildings and a staggering 213,000 people were granted access to view his body, according to police sources.

Moi’s will be the second State funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours in events that will largely mirror that of Kenya’s founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

The full military honours includes being escorted in a gun carriage, accompanied by military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.