Former President Daniel Moi was prepared for death, Africa Inland Church retired presiding bishop Silas Yego said during his service at Kabarak grounds on Wednesday.

He described Moi as a devout Christian who was in touch with his faith.

"He knew where he was going...Mzee Moi is in the hands of his creator. He loved salvation so much," Mr Yego said.

The retired church leader noted that the former Head of State would often tell people to get saved.

He also said that Moi was not a proud man, but was humble despite his success.

He noted his contributions towards girls' schools, while asking those gathered to emulate his generosity.

He also urged politicians to be united.

Rev Yego retired from the church on January 26, 2020 after serving as presiding bishop for 18 years, a tour of duty that saw him hobnob with high-profile Kenyans, among them Mzee Moi, who died on Tuesday last week.