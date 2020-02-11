Moi will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lena, who died in 2004.

Unlike Tuesday’s State funeral and national memorial service at the Nyayo National Stadium, former President Daniel arap Moi’s final funeral service will be a short ceremony.

The funeral, which will be held at Moi’s home in Kabarak on Wednesday, will include family members, close friends, prominent leaders and members of the public from Nakuru and Baringo counties.

RUNNING ORDER

The ceremony will begin at 8am with a funeral procession at his home, where preparations for the funeral have been taking place for the past one week and are expected to be done by the afternoon.

During the funeral, tributes will be made by close family members, with the children and grandchildren taking turns to pay their last respects through eulogies and poems.

The first reading of the Bible will be done by grandchildren Kimoi Moi and Talissa Moi while the second reading will be by son Hosea Moi and Paula Jepkemboi.

Moi’s eulogy will be read by his children, Captain (rtd) Philip Moi and Doris Moi, who are twins, while a poem will be read by his granddaughter Laila Cherobon.

Thereafter, an hour will be dedicated for tributes before Moi is laid to rest next to his wife, Lena, who died in 2004.

Some of the hymns that will be sung include ''Forever with the Lord'', ''It is well with my soul'', and ''Cha Kutumaini Sina''.

The week-long funeral arrangements have been organised and supervised by a State funeral committee comprising senior government officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Police say more than 213,000 people viewed Moi's body at Parliament Buildings on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Last week, a section of Baringo residents called on the government to take Moi’s body to Kabarnet for public viewing before he is buried. Moi was the MP for Baringo North and Central for a cumulative 39 years.

This is the second State funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours and will largely mirror that of Kenya’s founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

The full military honours include being escorted in a gun carriage, accompanied by military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.