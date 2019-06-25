He pointed out that the deceased died as result of haemorrhage after suffering a severe injury on the neck.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Journalist Jacqueline Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Kuria lrungu have pleaded afresh to the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The pair, who are supposed to be celebrating a first anniversary of their engagement, on Tuesday denied murdering Ms Kimani in her Lamuria Gardens apartment on the night of September 19, 2018.

KIMANI'S PROFILE

That night, Ms Kimani had just arrived from Juba, South Sudan, where she operated her family business and was en route to Dubai to meet her fiancé.

During the Tuesday High Court session, the prosecution amended the name of Mr Irungu, alias Jowie, to have the second alias Harun.

The prosecutors also presented the opening statement, describing the deceased's profile and what it intends to prove as well as questions that need to be answered in the case.

There was drama as the defence lawyers protested prosecution's decision to show clips and photos of Ms Kimani in court.

The defence lawyers termed the move “a waste of judicial time and resources” but the prosecution defended it, saying the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was embracing technology in its cases.

The prosecution had presented two witnesses by 2pm.

The first witness was the doctor who conducted post-mortem.

He pointed out that the deceased died as result of haemorrhage after suffering a severe injury on the neck.

The second witness was a police constable who presented photos of scene of crime. The images were graphic and traumatic.