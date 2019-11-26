Monica Kimani did not rely on salary, court told

He said Monica was the managing director of the family business, which they ran in South Sudan.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

With a monthly salary of US$2,500 (about Sh260,000 at the current exchange rates), Ms Kimani acquired a new BMW in 2017 and a three-bedroom house in Ruaka, Nairobi, according to her brother George Kimani.

While being cross-examined before Justice James Wakiaga Thursday, Mr Kimani said his sister had other sources of income, although he did not reveal them. He said Monica was the managing director of the family business, which they ran in South Sudan.

The witness told the court that he was the operations manager, while their father was the chief executive officer. He added that the company’s earnings grew when they secured a contract with UAP Insurance.

Mr Kimani was testifying in the murder trial of Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie and Jacque Maribe, both of whom have denied killing the 28-year-old woman at her Lamuria Garden apartment in Kilimani, on the night of September 19, 2018.

He told the court that his sister was due to fly to Dubai on September 20, where he was to meet a Mr Nasser Mohammed, a Sudanese businessman. Mr Mohammed was the country director of a company he identified as Caterpillar in South Sudan, and had branches in Nairobi and Kampala.

Asked whether there was any grudge or misunderstanding between his sister and Jowie, which might have made him kill Monica, the witness said he was not aware of any such grudges.

Dr Joseph Kimani, who works with the government chemist, maintained that there was a blood spot on Jowie’s shorts, although one could not tell using the naked eye. The brown shorts were among items handed to him by the police for analysis. He said after analysis, the blood on the shorts matched that of Monica.

The detectives, he said, handed to him a total of 73 exhibits, among them swabs from several people, for analysis. Other exhibits included charred clothes, a bloodstained towel, a knife, a wine glass, empty beer cans and empty beer bottles.

Mr Irungu and Ms Maribe were charged with the murder on October 15. Nine witnesses have testified so far.