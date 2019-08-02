By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced that the government will increase funding towards cancer management to deal with the scourge.

He says a chemotherapy centre at Longisa Hospital in Bomet is set to be opened by September to help cancer patients.

“We have also agreed to put up additional radiology centres at the facility and also add three more across the country; in Garissa, Mombasa and Nakuru,” he said

during a requiem mass for Dr Joyce Laboso in Bomet. Dr Laboso succumbed to cancer earlier this week.

The Head of State at the same time pledged to ensure addition of 10 more chemotherapy centres in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Garissa, Nyeri, Nakuru and Machakos.

“We will also upgrade Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret to be a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and train oncologists'" the President said.

He announced the opening of Kenyatta University Hospital next month saying it will have facilities for cancer treatment as well as put up two centres of excellence in Kisii and Nyeri by next year.