A mortician has told a court that they did not find drugs in the pockets of Briton Alexander Monson following his death in Kwale County in 2012.

Alexander, son of British aristocrat Baron Monson, was arrested on May 17 that year but died hours later while undergoing treatment at a Diani hospital.

His body was taken to Pandya Hospital mortuary.

Mortician Chelestino Ngari said, “We recovered nothing from his pockets as we undressed him for the postmortem. We emptied all his pockets but found no drugs."

Mr Ngari told Mombasa Resident Judge Erick Ogolla on Tuesday that the pockets were searched as the body was being booked and during the exam. He noted he was present throughout the exercise.

POLICE REPORTS

Earlier, police reports stated that rolls of bhang and other assorted drugs were found in Alexander's pockets, and that he died because of drug use.

In 2018, however, Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo said Alexander's death was neither natural nor caused by use of drugs as police claimed.

Mr Odenyo said police ought to state the cause of the injuries Alexander suffered at Diani Police Station, which led to his death.

SAMPLES

Mr Ngari said a police officer, a pathologist and other people including a Caucasian man, were present during the postmortem..

He said that after the exercise, he took urine, liver, intestine and other samples to the pathologist.

“Police had taken some specimen to the government chemist. I also saw a white man carrying away certain specimen, which is contrary to practice,” he said.

He noted that only a police officer or an authorised person, not a civilian, is allowed to carry away specimen.

Mr Ngari testified in the case in which four police officers have been charged with murdering the foreigner.

Mr John Pamba, Mr Naftali Chege, Charles Wang’ombe Munyiri (Rtd) and Ishmael Baraka Bulima have denied the charge.

The allegation is that they and accomplices committed the crime on May 19, 2012.

GOOD HEALTH

Earlier, Police Constable William Serem, who arrested Alexander at a club in Diani for allegedly smoking bhang, clarified that he was in good health at the time and full of life.

“He neither complained of anything nor showed any signs of ill health. Though he appeared drunk, he was jovial and in full control of himself, and walked steadily as we escorted them to the police station for further action,” he said.

Mr Serem further said that while in his custody, Alexander appeared normal and even defended a friend he was arrested with, saying he was the one found with the bhang.

“At the report desk, the deceased told the officers to release his colleague. He told the officers that the man had nothing to do with the bhang,” the witness recalled.

The court was also told that when the officers accosted Alexander, he was ordered to step out of his car but declined, demanding that the officers introduce themselves first.

Police denied that a confrontation ensued when he refused to get out of the vehicle.