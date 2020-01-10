By Joseph Ndunda

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman at Royal Media studios on December 8, 2019.

A woman named Joyce Wanja made the claims and said she wants help from Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

Mr Kuria was taken to Kilimani Police Station, said Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Lucas Ogara.

County Commander Philip Ndolo said he would be taken to court later on Friday.

THE ALLEGATION

In a past interview with Wanjiku TV, Ms Wanja claimed Mr Kuria beat her up during a show in which they discussed the Building Bridges Initiative.

She said she had told him that his remarks, a week earlier at a children's fundraiser in Kiambu County, were inappropriate.

"It was then that he stood and punched me, knocking me down. Those present helped me," she said.

"I have recorded a statement, obtained and submitted a P3 form and witnesses have recorded statements but nothing has been done."