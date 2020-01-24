The offense was allegedly committed at Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on December 8, 2019.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has finally been charged with assaulting a woman last year.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku at a Nairobi court on Friday, Mr Kuria denied assaulting one Joyce Wanja Gacie and causing her actual bodily harm last year.

ASSAULT

The offense was allegedly committed at Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on December 8, 2019.

The court, for the second time, declined to block Mr Kuria from taking the plea and dismissed claims as well as concerns raised by his defense team.

He was then freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 or a bond of Sh50,000.

Last week, Magistrate Mutuku declined to grant him an anticipatory bail and ruled that the charges levelled against the legislator were properly before the court.

DEEFECTIVE CHARGE SHEET

Lawyers John Khaminwa and Harun Ndubi who represented the legislator had earlier argued that they were not opposed to him facing the charge against him. They were, however, concerned with the issue of disobedience of court orders.

He accused the police at Kilimani Police Station of allowing interference with the law as well as the principle of separation of powers.

The claims were dismissed even though the legislator still protested that the charge sheet was defective.