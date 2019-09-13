Moyale theft: Police focus on Equity Bank staff

By JACOB WALTER

Detectives were last evening scratching their heads for answers following a well-executed heist in which an unknown amount of money was stolen from a plane at Odda Airstrip in Marsabit County.

Investigations into the Wednesday afternoon theft have narrowed down to Moyale Equity Bank staff and a security company.

By last evening, the bank’s senior managers and internal security guards had been questioned, with more suspects lined up for interrogation.

A police signal dispatched showed that the money was being transported by air from Nairobi to Moyale town when they were attacked by three armed robbers on a motorcycle.

The aircraft landed at around 1pm at Odda Airstrip where the three gangsters were waiting. The aircraft had three occupants: the pilot, his assistant and a cash officer from Wells Fargo Courier Company.

“The ongoing investigations also involve the public, who could be knowing the culprits, the (getaway) motorcycle’s registration number and any other lead that can be of use in the investigations,” Moyale Sub-County police commander Maina Nderitu told the Nation.

CASH UNSECURED

Police reports indicate that Equity Bank officials were about to receive the money from the aircraft when they were ambushed.

One of them drew a pistol as the other two forced their way into the plane, took two moneybags and left one behind.

The bank’s staff are expected to reveal the amount of money that was stolen in the incident by counting the amount left in the remaining bag.

Police claim there were no prior arrangements to secure the cash from the airport. “We are yet to get any updates since the investigations are now ongoing to ascertain the total amount of money that was stolen,” said Mr Nderitu.