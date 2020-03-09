By FADHILI FREDRICK

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori was buried in Gazi, Kwale County, on Monday, at a ceremony at which friends and colleagues praised him for exemplary leadership.

The body was taken from his home to a mosque for the final prayers and then to a local cemetery for the burial at about 4.30pm.

Born October 19, 1977, Dori was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on a ticket of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He had been serving his second term when he died from cancer at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa County early Monday morning.

Dori is one of several leaders who have died in the recent past.

IN ATTENDANCE

Governor Salim Mvurya led hundreds of mourners in paying their last respects to the lawmaker, saying he served his people diligently.

Among those present were Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy and Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo.

The others were MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Michael Kingi (Magarini), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and William Kamoti (Rabai), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe).

They eulogised Dori as a humble, principled and generous man who defended the rights of the Coast region's residents.

BIG BLOW

Dori was a key ODM point man in the Coast region.

A close ally of party leader Raila Odinga, he played a key role in his presidential campaign ahead of the 2017 general election.

Speaking at Dori's home earlier on Monday, Ms Mboko described his death a big blow to the country and the party.

She said he was an able leader who cared for his people.

"It is sad to lose a friend and colleague who cared for his people. It is a big loss for ODM," she said.

Ms Jumwa said Dori championed the unity of all Coast leaders for the sake of development.

"He called peace meetings on several occasions to unite the region. He has left a big gap not only in Kwale but also in the entire nation."

NO BIAS

Former Msambweni MP Kassim Mwamzadi said it was unfortunate to lose such a great and caring leader while Coast Development Authority Director Mshenga Ruga eulogised Dori as a selfless leader who interacted with people from all walks of life.

"He cared for all people. He was not a tribal leader and cared for both Christians and Muslims," he said.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo urged political leaders to continue supporting the 50 girls that Dori had been sponsoring.

"My appeal to whoever will be the MP is to continue with Dori's legacy of empowering young girls through education so that the 50 girls don't become orphans," he said.

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza described Dori as a development-oriented person who pioneered kabro roads in the county.

"We learnt a lot from him through the development he initiated in his constituency. We are implementing the ideas in our constituencies," he said.

OTHER EULOGIES

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Mr Odinga earlier sent condolence messages to Dori's family.

Mr Kenyatta described him as an astute politician who served his constituents with utmost commitment.

Deputy President William Ruto termed the fallen MP a progressive figure who tirelessly championed his people's empowerment.