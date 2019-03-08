KFS suspects that the inferno could have been reignited by smouldering stumps, dead wood or even roots.

A press statement by the office of Forest Chief Conservator says that the fire reignited near Chogoria park entrance in Tharaka-Nithi County on Friday.

Another fire has erupted in Mount Kenya National Park just five days after Kenya Forest Service (KFS) announced that the inferno that razed more than 120,000 hectares of vegetation and killed many animals had been completely put out.

“Our officers and those from Community Forest Association (CFA) have responded to the fire in effort to contain it before it causes more damage,” said the Forest Chief Conservator Monica Kalenda in a statement.

GETA FOREST

In the Aberdare Range, fire is still ranging in Sofia area of Geta Forest despite efforts by 68 firefighters from KFS, CFA and Rhino Ark.

KFS had also announced that the Aberdare fire was also put out partly by the respondents and heavy rains that poured in the two water towers on Sunday

Rough terrain marked by cliffs and gorges are the main challenges hampering efforts to contain the fire.

The respondents had largely suppressed the fire on Thursday afternoon only for more flames to reappear at the cliffs.

Another fire was reported in Aberdare moorland at Embaringo which is on the border of Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

Last week, more than 120, 000 hectares of vegetation was destroyed in Mt. Kenya forest, with the moorland being the most affected.