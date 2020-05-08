Mudavadi warns of delay in appointing Auditor-General

Is it a scheme by some people who don't want an Auditor-General in office so that they can effectively steal from public coffers?

By ERIC MATARA

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned that the delay in appointing a new Auditor-General to replace Edward Ouko, who retired last year, could derail the war on corruption and aid misappropriation of public funds.

According to Mudavadi, 'cartels' could take advantage of absence of a substantive Auditor-General to conduct plunder of public funds.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Mr Mudavadi said funds raised for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts were at risk of being misappropriated or stolen by rogue government officials because of the vacuum.

"Why is it taking too long to have a new Auditor-General in office? Is it a scheme by some people who don't want an Auditor-General in office so that they can effectively steal from public coffers? Or a cartel that is looking for a politically correct man?" posed the ANC party leader.

"In the absence of an Auditor-General, it can take us up to five years following up on graft that will occur in 2020. This is because cartels accused of stealing will demand proper records of accounts by an auditor presented in court. We must hurry up and have a substantive Auditor General in office."

The former Deputy Prime Minister now wants the government to seal the vacuum.

He said that the current situation is dangerous since no one is in the Auditor-General's office to sign the audit reports being generated by government auditors.

Mr Ouko served for an eight-year period. He was sworn in on September 16, 2011, as Kenya’s first auditor general following creation of the office after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

The process to replace him after his retirement has, however, stalled.

In March, Members of Parliament accused the Office of the President of frustrating the recruitment of the next Auditor-General.

The Public Accounts Committee, Public Investment Committee and Special Funds Accounts committees, which are the top consumers of the Auditor-General’s reports owing to their oversight role, said they were frustrated by the delay.

The MPs demanded that the selection panel chaired by Sammy Onyango make public the results and reasons why 17 applicants for the job were rejected.

Former Mandera Senator Billow Kellow who supported Mudavadi's sentiments said the “Deep State" wants total control over the appointment.

"Who are the people derailing the appointment of a new Auditor General? The situation has been orchestrated by the so-called Deep Sate, which wants to control how the appointment is done," said Mr Kellow.

Previously, after conducting interviews, a panel constituted by President Kenyatta announced that though the 17candidates interviewed had the academic and technical qualifications required, they lacked tactfulness, diplomacy, and independence.

The government then early this year said the position will be re-advertised.

Moreover, the existing law does not allow for an acting Auditor-General.

Although there are seven deputies, Article 229 of the Constitution provides that some functions can only be performed by a substantive office holder.

The Auditor-General position has been vacant since August 2019 when the former holder, Edward Ouko, left.

This has resulted in a pile-up of unsigned reports at the Kenya National Audit Office because it is only the office holder that can sign them.

The controversial recruitment of a new Auditor-General started afresh after the Employment and Labour Relations Court held that the selection panel that re-advertised the vacancy was illegally in office.

Justice Stephen Radido held that the term of the selection panel ended when it concluded the process by declaring that it had not found a suitable candidate to recommend to the President for appointment. Therefore, he said, panel “lacked legal competence and validity to consider any applications for the re-advertised vacancy”.

This meant President Kenyatta will have to constitute a new panel for to start the process afresh. It also means that the applications the panel had received following the re-advertisement will not be considered, and the applicants will have to apply afresh.

The OAG audits some 1,200 public entities consisting of government ministries, departments, agencies and the semi-autonomous government agencies.

Some of the public entities listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange have been stuck with their financial reports as they wait to have them approved. The listed state corporations cannot pay dividends to their shareholders.

Even Central Bank, has not been able to submit to Parliament its certified financial statements for the financial year 2018/2019.

For the taxpayers, failure to fill the position means they cannot tell how and where their taxes were spent, making it difficult to hold the government to account.

Alot awaits the new Auditor-General including signing of the many audit reports generated by government auditors.

The Moses Kajwang-led Senate Public Accounts Committee has also proposed that the Office of the Auditor-General to be consolidating county audits and producing a single report per county.