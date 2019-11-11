Mr Joseph King’ori M’Ikamati claimed on Monday that Mr Musyoka had interests in the 2,000-acre parcel of land at the centre of the dispute.

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A murder suspect has dragged Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka into a land dispute that left one dead and several injured at Kianda village in Igembe South, Meru County, early in October.

Mr Joseph King’ori M’Ikamati claimed on Monday that Mr Musyoka had interests in the 2,000-acre parcel of land at the centre of the dispute.

He wants the Wiper boss to record a statement in connection to the October 4 chaos, in which one Mr George Mithika was killed.

POLICE LINKS

Through lawyer Kirimi Mbogo, Mr M’Ikamati said the land in Amung’enti ‘D’ adjudication area belongs to five Meru clans but Mr Musyoka sits on it through proxies.

The suspect also claimed in court that the former Vice President influenced investigations into the matter.

Advertisement

In an application filed under a certificate of urgency, his lawyer said Mr Musyoka was a person of interest as he had been pulling strings in the matter.

Mr Mbogo told Meru Resident Judge Alfred Mabeya that he believed Mr Musyoka was in constant communication with Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari, Igembe South Deputy County Commissioner James Koskey and other senior officers.

OATH-TAKING

Mr M’Ikamati further said that prior to the killing, groups that enjoy Mr Musyoka's support met at Nthanjene and Tumu Tumu police posts, took an oath and vowed to evict all farmers from the area.

The suspect also claimed that the sponsors and leaders of the group that took the oath were Mr Koskey's close associates so they enjoyed his protection.

He also alleged that Mr Koskey ignored pleas for the arrest of the people who took the oath.

“When this report was filed and a police investigation undertaken, the arrest and prosecution of suspects began but was stopped, allegedly through the influence of the DCC and Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka,” the lawyer told the judge.

He added that during the murder probe, Mr Koskey asked Mr M’Ikamati to frame Mr Mbogo for the crime in exchange for freedom.

POLICE REPORTS

The lawyer asked for a copy of confidential situation reports sent by the county security team, that allegedly showed Mr M’Ikamati was absolved of the crime but ended up being charged.

State Counsel Patrick Namiti agreed to provide copies of documents crucial to the case but wondered how Mr Musyoka’s statement would help build the defence’s case.

He also protested against provision of confidential security documents, saying this could jeopardise security.