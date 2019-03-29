Yoweri Museveni visits retired president Daniel Moi
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called on retired president Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.
“The visit is a sign of the deep relationship that they have built over the years and I am glad that it is still flourishing up to date,” said Senator Gideon Moi on his Facebook page.
On Thursday, the Ugandan leader rode on the standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Nairobi after being hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Coast State House.
