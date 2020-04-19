Once this upgrade is finalised, application for passport replacement will be auto-populated and there will be no need for submitting the same information or documents afresh.

We have engaged our system developer to reconfigure passport system to auto-populate application forms for passport replacement with information that is already in our system.

By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

Director-General of Immigration Alexander Muteshi responds to readers' questions.

1. Under the Huduma Namba, the government — through the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) — aspired to promote a linkage and connectivity in the sharing of vital information between various agencies. Do you support this initiative and how will it benefit the immigration sector? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

Huduma Namba, without a doubt, will enhance service delivery in the issuance of passports and other immigration documents. For example, applicants will no longer be required to submit ID card, birth certificate, father’s ID, school living certificates etc. Additionally, it will also eliminate document fraud, thus ensuring only bona fide citizens are issued with Kenyan documents.

2. The country is in dire need of additional immigration officers going by the complaints of passport delays, presence of undocumented citizens, the influx of foreigners with documents but not traceable after the expiry of their documents. What are you doing about it? Titus Nkobani Kibui, Nanyuki

With the support of the Interior Cabinet secretary and principal secretary as well as the Treasury, the Public Service Commission has finalised the interviewing of candidates and once they complete the process, we expect 220 immigration officers to join the service to address the challenges related to the shortage of personnel. In the meantime, we continue trying our level best to execute our mandate with the available resources.

3. How logical is it to subject individuals who have unexpired old passports to the tedious process of documentation and all the requirements that comes with a new application considering all this data is available in your system? Should it not be a mere payment of application fees? Thomas Kamau, Nairobi

We have engaged our system developer to reconfigure passport system to auto-populate application forms for passport replacement with information that is already in our system. Once this upgrade is finalised, application for passport replacement will be auto-populated and there will be no need for submitting the same information or documents afresh. The applicant will, however, be required to bring in the application for biometrics and photo capture.

4. The High Court has on several occasions ordered government officials to ensure lawyer Miguna Miguna is facilitated to return home, and the Immigration directorate said he will not be barred. Why has your department failed to obey court orders? Raphael Obonyo, Nairobi

The matter is before court and therefore sub judice. It will be unfair to the parties involved for me to comment on a matter yet to be determined by the courts. However, since it is a matter of public interest, I stand by my earlier press statement of January 6, 2020, and my affidavits before court in which I have stated that the directorate is ready to facilitate Dr Miguna’s entry as per the ruling of Justice Chacha Mwita.

5. What sets the new e-passport apart from the old one? How secure is it? Faith Nanjala, Bungoma

The e-passport, also referred to as digital passport, has a microchip that holds the same information that is printed on the passport; the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. The chip also contains a biometric identifier, a digital photograph of the holder and security features to prevent unauthorised reading or scanning of data stored. In short, it makes attempted alterations easy to detect, and counterfeiting very difficult.

6. I need a passport but I just discovered that in the former Western province there is not a single passport processing office and we have to travel all the way to Kisumu or Eldoret. Do you have any plans to establish an office in this region? Rt Rev Joseph Mahasi, Vihiga

Yes, indeed we do have plans to establish offices in Bungoma, Thika, Machakos and Garissa, possibly in the next financial year. Besides, we are also contemplating the introduction of online applications and submissions without necessarily going through our regional offices. This latter service, however, will be only applicable to citizens applying for replacement of their passports.

7. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, it seems your directorate has not been working at all because I applied for passport for my daughter in early March but I am yet to get any communication as to when I can collect it. What is going on? Kariuki Chumah, Nairobi

A passport is an international travel document and because air travel has been suspended except for cargo, we have completely downscaled the function of issuing passports because of Covid-19. However, in case one has an urgent travel, we will issue a passport.

8. Will it be possible for the directorate to issue passports in a day as directed by the Cabinet secretary? Do you have the personnel and machinery to ensure this? Kariuki Chumah, Nairobi

The same day service delivery to citizens is a presidential initiative that our CS, Dr Fred Matiang’i, is keen to have all agencies under the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government deliver on by July 1, 2020. The Directorate of Immigration has assessed and identified machinery and human resource as some of the major militating factors against the delivery on this objective. The government is already addressing our requirements by availing the necessary resource configuration to fully implement this directive.

We have already done a pilot test and we have achieved 40 per cent of the performance target. We are currently processing passport replacements in a day. We believe that by July 1 we shall fully implement the same day issuance of passports.

9. What is your directorate doing to curb issuing working permits to foreigners for lowly jobs in Kenya and what is the threshold for giving permits for such jobs? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

To understand the scenario better, allow me to clarify that there are various categories of work permits: Investor permits, residence permits, prescribed professions permits; employees permits; missionary permits; and, refugees permits.

The general purpose of issuing work permits is to attract foreign investments, expertise and facilitate skills transfer. Indeed, processing of a work permit is a delicate balancing act in trying to create an equilibrium in attracting investment and expertise while safeguarding jobs that can be done by Kenyans.

Processing of work permits is a very stringent affair, which involves Inter-ministerial Permit Determination Committee drawing representatives from Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Labour, Kenya Investment Authority, Ministry of Education and Directorate of Immigration, which evaluates each application on its own merit, and recommend for approval or non-approval of the application. The ministries of Labour and Education play a watchdog role to ensure that where skills transfer has taken place, permits are not renewed.

10. How does the Directorate of Immigration vet expatriates who come to work in Kenya, especially with the United Nations bodies? Some are recruited to perform jobs that Kenyans are qualified to do. Anne Ndung’u, Nairobi

The Directorate of Immigration Services vets expatriates who come to work in Kenya for the United Nations and its specialised agencies. The vetting is done in collaboration with the Protocol Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whose mandate covers all aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations.

The relations between the Kenya government and the United Nations are governed by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which provides for immunities and privileges accorded to the professional international staff of the United Nations and members of their domestic staff.

International organisations and diplomatic missions are, however, advised to engage Kenyan citizens as local staff for work which is not under international staff category.

11. The Citizenship and Immigration Act allows refugees to be granted work permits. It is noted that under your regime this has become very difficult. Why is this so? How many refugees currently have work permits in Kenya? Anne Ndung’u, Nairobi

The Act allows refugees to be issued with class M permit. So far, 83 refugees have been issued with work permits. Those who have resided here long enough on permits have transited to citizenship and permanent residence. As stated earlier on, each permit application is evaluated on its own merit as per the set threshold.

12. In 2014, the Immigration directorate announced that it was closing its offices in Embu, Eldoret, Nakuru and Garissa on grounds that “decentralisation does not work in national interest”. Hardly five years later, your directorate was opening offices in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu. What changed? Bernadette M. Mwathi, Nairobi

It is an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirement that the printing of passport is centralised to curb document fraud and enhance the integrity of the passport. Therefore, even though we have opened the above stations, they are not charged with the responsibility of printing passport, but serve as application submission centres. Passports continue to be printed centrally in Nairobi.

13. Most times people think the Immigration directorate is under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What is the seamless working matrix between the two offices given that the directorate is under a different ministry yet your roles complement each other? Shem Onderi, Kisii

Over the years, the directorate has seconded very experienced immigration attaches to our embassies and High Commissions abroad. Consular matters which form a huge part of work in the missions are done by these officers. Administratively, the officers are under the supervision of the heads of those missions but professionally they link with directorate. This arrangement has produced good results and is indeed seamless.

14. Your predecessor sometimes back said an Immigration institute will be started in early 2019. Did this become a reality? What value does it add to your mandate? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Kenya Institute of Migration Studies (Kims) is the brainchild of Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang'i and my predecessor, Dr Maj Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa, who is currently the PS Works. Kims was successfully launched by Dr Matiang'i and the first cohort began the first postgraduate course on May 6, 2019. The institute is currently hosted by the University of Nairobi at the Population Studies Research Institute. It is admitting students from all Igad countries.

15. The introduction of online passport applications has dealt a huge blow to the brokers that called the shots at Nyayo House. However, they have not been completely wiped out. What will it take to completely do away with the brokers? Gerald Wanyonyi, Londiani