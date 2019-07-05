Mr Kimengua is the officer in charge at Muthaiga Police Station and is responsible for monitoring all activities at the station.

Muthaiga police boss Alphonse Kimengua has been interdicted over recent pictures taken and shared by friends of Dennis Itumbi inside the station.

Mr Itumbi, who is the State House digital director, was detained for five more days by a Nairobi court Thursday to allow police complete investigation into a fake letter that claimed there was a plot to assassinate the Deputy President William Ruto.

He was locked up at Muthaiga Police Station.

Authorities claim that police officers at the station allowed Mr Itumbi to spend a long time outside the police cell with his friends where the photos were allegedly taken.

In one of the photos making rounds on social media, Mr Itumbi is seen with television journalist Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu and Itumbi's brother David Itumbi.