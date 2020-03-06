By KITAVI MUTUA

Deputy President William Ruto should submit himself to police for questioning over the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said Friday.

Dr Mutua asked the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti not to fear or spare anyone at the DP’s office and record statements from all staff including Mr Ruto.

In apparent reference to Mr Ruto’s recent tweets regarding the murder of Kenei, Dr Mutua said it was improper for the DP to announce what he knows on social media instead of presenting himself to police for interrogation.

Governor Mutua, who spoke while inspecting county projects in Kangundo, said Mr Ruto’s tweets were insensitive and an insult to Kenei's grieving family.

He said the international community is watching how Kenya is handling investigations into the cold blood murder of Kenei, who was a guard at the DP’s Harambee Annex office.

“The world is watching Kenya, I’ve just had a meeting with ambassadors from Europe and they are waiting to see how Kenya will deal with the issue.

"We cannot wish it away and move on,” he said before asking the audience to observe a moment of silence in memory of the late Kenei.

Dr Mutua claimed the officer was killed because of greed by corrupt cartels.

“If Kenei was killed just because he received instructions on telephone on what to do, what about the others who know more about the fake arms scandal?” he posed.

He said because homicide detectives have ruled out the possibility of suicide the killers must be pursued without mercy.

“Kenei deserves justice. In Kenya, assassinations never seem to catch the culprits involved. This has in turn created a culture of impunity some people feeling they can always get away with murder.

"This brutal killing should be the turning point,” Dr Mutua said.