Muturi, Duale promise to uphold media freedom

By VICTOR RABALLA

Editors have asked the National Assembly to defend media freedom to guarantee free flow of information.

In a meeting with the National Assembly leadership and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in Kisumu, the participants agreed that legislators have a cardinal duty to protect members of the media as they discharge their duties.

“We know that we have had a few occasions where journalists have had bad encounters with the legislators,” MCK chief executive officer David Omwoyo said. “As we mark the international day to end impunity on attacks against journalists, we need to have a good working relationship to be able to effectively serve our various audiences,” Mr Omwoyo added.

Editors Guild president Churchill Otieno said MPs should defend media freedom by allowing journalists to perform their duties effectively.

“The independence and freedom of the media should be guaranteed for journalists to continue holding various organs of the government to account as part of their duty,” he said.

This was the fourth session of engagement between the institutions.

Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi assured that they will provide support to ensure the media performs its duties effectively.

“Up to now, we are proud that we are the only arm of government that has given media adequate space to discharge its duties,” he said.

Mr Muturi challenged media houses to assign specific reporters to the National Assembly to ensure they grasp the Standing Orders and accurately relay of information.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale affirmed his commitment to support media freedom.

“We should, however, desist from acting out of malice and ensure we report only the truth,” he said.