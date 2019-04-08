By ABIUD OCHIENG

Hillary Mutyambai has taken over as the new Inspector-General of Police following his swearing in at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Mr Mutyambai said the police will play their role in the ongoing war against corruption.

The former intelligence officers also pledged to focus on fighting terrorism and cattle rustling, which are also a major security threat to the country.

"I will equally work towards the completion of the digitisation of police services," said the new IG, indicating the reforms started by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mr Joseph Boinnet’s tenure will continue.

POLICE REFORMS

The reforms have seen the Kenya Police and Administration Police units merged in bid to eliminate waste.

The police service recently conducted a digital listing of its personnel, a process President Kenyatta said weeded out 5,000 ghost workers, saving the country Sh148 million in monthly wages.

The service is also due for rebranding and renaming of different police training colleges, with Kenya Police Training College being renamed the Kenya Police College Kiganjo Campus; AP Training College renamed National Police Collage Embakasi A Campus as GSU Training College becomes National Police College Embakasi B Campus.

The changes include integration of functions, rebranding, renaming and scrapping of some positions to give the country, in Mr Kenyatta’s words, a new service.

"We will endeavour to build new police stations and renovate the old ones to acceptable standards," said Mr Mutyambai.

Harmonisation of the police command structure in line with President Kenyatta's radical changes will also be a priority for the incoming police boss.



Mr Mutyambai has said he will stand by police officers who firmly and fairly discharge their duties.

The police service has been under scrutiny over claims of using excessive force on demonstrators and engaging in extra judicial killings.