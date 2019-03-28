 Mutyambai vows to tame rogue officers - Daily Nation
Mutyambai vows to tame rogue officers

Friday March 29 2019

Hilary Mutyambai

Mr Hilary Mutyambai, the nominee for the position of the Inspector-General of Police. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Mutyambai, the deputy director of counter-terrorism at National Intelligence Service (NIS) was nominated by President Kenyatta to replace Mr Boinnet, whose term ended mid this month.

  • He said that a transformed service that is aligned to the best international standards is crucial to a country’s economic development.

By DAVID MWERE
Inspector-General of Police nominee Hillary Mutyambai has promised to change the tainted image of the service to ensure that professionalism, rule of law and respect for human rights prevail, if appointed to succeed Mr Joseph Boinnet.

The police service has been accused of using excessive force and, often, getting orders from political and other quotas in the discharge of its mandate.

INTEGRITY

But Mr Mutyambai, who was vetted Thursday by the joint committees on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and that on Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate, said he would not be compromised.

Mr Mutyambai, the deputy director of counter-terrorism at National Intelligence Service (NIS) was nominated by President Kenyatta to replace Mr Boinnet, whose term ended mid this month.

He said that a transformed service that is aligned to the best international standards is crucial to a country’s economic development even as he came under a barrage of questions from the committee members on what new blood he intends to inject in the service.

“I will be practical in dealing with this. Many have come before me, found corruption and other vices within the service, and left. I will make a difference through leadership by integrity,” Mr Mutyambai, a Bachelor of Agriculture graduate from the University of Nairobi, said.

RULE OF LAW

This came as he put on notice rogue police officers; the corrupt, perpetrators of extrajudicial killings, among others, saying that it will not be business as usual under his reign and that their days in the service were numbered.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, who chairs the Security Committee of the National Assembly, nominated Senator Judy Pareno, Tecla Chebet (Nandi County Woman Representative) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North) sought to know what difference he would make to the service.

Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, who chairs the Senate committee, said that fingers have always been pointed at the police regarding extrajudicial killings.

