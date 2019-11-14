By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A High Court ruled on Thursday that Mwende Mwinzi, the ambassadorial nominee to Seoul, South Korea, cannot be forced to renounce her US citizenship as it was acquired by birth.

In June, the House approved the report of the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee approving the appointment of all nominees but with a caveat that Ms Mwinzi renounces her US citizenship in line with the Constitution.

But Justice James Makau explained on Thursday that Ms Mwinzi falls within the exception, is protected by the Constitution and is a public officer appointed by the President, not a State officer.

However, it is a win-lose situation for Ms Mwinzi as Justice Makau said the case she filed was premature because the process of her appointment had not been completed.

MWINZI'S CASE

Ms Mwinzi filed a suit at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court in February, seeking to have Parliament stopped from forcing her to renounce her US citizenship before she takes up the job.

Advertisement

She said it would be a violation of her rights to be forced out of something she didn’t choose.

“My US citizenship was acquired by birth and as such, my citizenship or the process of opting in was a consequence of circumstances out of my control,” she said in an affidavit.

“I did not participate in the decision to be born in the US and I cannot opt out of that decision. Article 78(3) (b) would only be applicable to people who opted in by applying for citizenship and renunciation would be the process of opting out."

PUBLIC OFFICER

At the centre of the case is whether persons born of Kenyan parents abroad should relinquish their foreign nationality in order to be allowed to serve in the government.

Article 78 (2) of the Constitution states that a State officer or a member of the defence forces shall not hold dual citizenship.

Envoys are public officers and although the Constitution does not expressly categorise them as State officers, clause 52 of the Leadership and Integrity Act says public officers are also State Officers.