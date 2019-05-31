By SAM KIPLAGAT

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was reprieved on Friday by a court's decision to stop her prosecution over corruption.

A five-judge bench quashed Ms Mwilu's intended prosecution by Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji for reasons including the manner in which the Directorate of Criminal Investigations obtained evidence against her from the collapsed Imperial Bank Limited.

Ms Mwilu faced a total of 13 counts, seven of which related to failing to pay about Sh 12 million stamp duty to the Kenya Revenue Authority. She allegedly committed the offences between 2013 and 2016.

The DCJ's case was heard by justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyot, William Musyoka and Chacha Mwita.

DCI'S MISTAKE

DCJ Mwilu moved to the High Court to challenge her criminal prosecution following a recommendation by the DPP for her to be charged with obtaining execution of a security belonging to Imperial Bank by false pretences.

Mr Haji had asked the court to determine whether criminal proceedings could be initiated against a sitting judge and whether before the commencement of the prosecution, it would be constitutionally necessary to remove the judge from office.

Ms Mwilu was also to be charged with abuse of office, accepting a monetary gift in circumstances that undermined public confidence in her office, failing to pay taxes and disregarding the law. She was to face the 13 counts alongside her lawyer Stanley Muluvi.

In court on Friday, the judges said the charge of obtaining money by false pretences, which formed the bedrock of the case, could not be sustained as the evidence was obtained illegally.

They explained that the directorate used a court order that had no bearing to the case to look into Ms Mwilu's accounts at the bank.

It was on this basis that they blocked the prosecution of the DCJ and her lawyer.

JSC

The court further said that some of the charges the DCJ faced, such as abuse of office, should have been referred to the Judicial Service Commission.

Ms Mwilu's lawyers, led by Mr James Orengo, had argued that the allegations should have been taken before the JSC before being handled by the DCI.

Mr Orengo told the court that there was no evidence to support the claims and that Ms Mwilu’s prosecution was instigated by malice.