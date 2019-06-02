The cases might have occurred in different locations and at different times but have a strange similarity that reeks of well-choreographed motive.

In the separate cases reported in Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties, close to a thousand children and tens of teaching and non-teaching staff escaped narrowly after they detected that unknown people had laced their drinking water with pesticides.

Hundreds of pupils in three primary schools within central Kenya are lucky to be alive after their drinking water was laced with pesticides in recent months.

The fact that no progress seems to have been made in investigations into the bizarre incidents makes it even scarier as the culprits walk scot free.

SURVEILLANCE

In all three cases, pupils reported to have detected a strange smell and colouration of water in their reserve tanks. Preliminary findings showed that the water had been contaminated with lethal farm chemicals.

Police and education officials are now investigating the matter as schools remain under high security surveillance.

The most recent case was reported earlier this week at Giakaibei Primary School in Mathira Nyeri county.

A standard eight pupil who had gone to draw water from a storage tank stopped midway after she felt a foul smell coming from water in a 4,000-litre storage tank.

The pupil’s observant nature and swift action to notify the school management saved the lives of more than 300 pupils as investigations revealed the water had been contaminated.

It still remains unclear what amount of the contaminant was emptied into the water but a packaging of a locally sold pesticide used to spray cattle was enough to force the school to discard the water tank.

DISASTER

The motive of the attack remains a big mystery and only a guard at the school has been questioned so far by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Mathira East Sub County Police Commander James Barasa confirmed that a night security guard was interrogated in connection with the incident, as the school head teacher alongside other teachers also recorded their statements with the DCI.

Earlier reports claim that the incident could have been triggered by underlying rows between the school management and parents but that theory is yet to be proven.

Although the allegations have been dismissed by the school board, some suspect that someone is out to destroy the school for unknown reasons.

Locals in the area drew parallels between the incident and a terror attack which has left parents not only shocked but also worried of their children’s safety. “We could be talking of a major disaster here. Even assuming someone is agitated why would they try to kill innocent children? This must be a terrorist,” Bishop Barnabas Kinyua, a local, said.

Education officials have on their part said they are waiting for police to finalise their findings before taking action.

MYSTERY

A similar case was reported at Kaminji Primary School in Kirinyaga county in February where classrooms were damaged and their drinking water poisoned by unknown people.

The incident is said to have occurred on the night of February 18 where unknown assailants broke into the school and broke window panes and dumped an unknown chemical into a water storage tank.

No suspects were arrested and the motive still remains a mystery.

In March last year, a cook at Mwara Primary School in Murang’a saved hundreds of pupils from chemical poisoning after he noticed that the water reserved for cooking had been contaminated.