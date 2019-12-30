By MISHI GONGO

Leaders gave glowing tributes in honour of NCIC vice-chairperson, Ms Fatuma Tabwara, at her funeral in Kwale County on Monday.

Ms Tabwara was pronounced dead at Diani Beach Hospital at 10am on Sunday, after collapsing at a relative's wedding in the county.

She is survived by her husband, Mr Fuad Said Gofwa, two daughters and two sons.

Commissioners of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) were among those who attended the burial at Kombani in Matuga.

Also present were Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, Governor Salim Mvurya, Commissioner Salim Mrina, County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo, Matuga member of Parliament Kassim Tandaza and Mudzo Nzili, the former chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya speaks at the burial of Ms Fatuma Tabwara, who was the vice chair of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), at Kombani in Matuga, Kwale County, on December 30, 2019. PHOTO | BRIAN MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Governor Mvurya described Ms Tabwara as a great leader and an icon in the Kwale community.

"She always preached peace and unity. Let us not forget what Ms Tabwara always reminded us - to avoid joining movements that seek to divide us,” he said.

He further urged the people to elect leaders based on their leadership skills, not tribes and political affiliations.

Mourners are pictured at the burial of Ms Fatuma Tabwara, who was the vice chair of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), at Kombani in Matuga, Kwale County, on December 30, 2019. PHOTO | BRIAN MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Commissioner Wambui Nyutu, who read the NCIC's eulogy, said Ms Tabwara "left a gap that no one can fill".

"It will take us a long time to come to terms with this [shocking] loss,” she said.

Ms Tabwara served at the commission for just two months but made significant contributions.

Ms Nyutu described her as a true patriot who gave all her time and expertise in serving Kenyans, both at the grassroots and national levels, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and racial backgrounds.

“She was a resourceful person whose passion was to nurture the youth and women in all aspects of integration, peaceful coexistence as well as cohesion. Kwale County, our hearts and prayers are with you at this difficult time," she said.