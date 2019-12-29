NCIC's Fatuma Tabwara dies

By FADHILI FREDRICK

National Cohesion and Integration Commission of Kenya (NCIC) vice chairperson Fatuma Tabwara is dead.

She is said to have collapsed at a wedding at Bowa village, Kwale County on Sunday morning. She was later rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She becomes the second NCIC vice chair to pass away in office, coming about 7 years after former vice chair Mary Onyango died after succumbing to breast cancer.

Ms Tabwara took up the post in November after the new NCIC team led by Samuel Kobia was sworn in at the Supreme court in a ceremony overseen by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The new team was taking over from the previous group led by former chairman Francis Ole Kaparo.

She held a Master's degree in Education Planning and Administration from Mount Kenya University and a Bachelor's degree in Education from Kenyatta University.

SHOCK

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya said he had learned with profound shock of the sudden demise of Ms Tabwara.

"I take this early opportunity to join the entire community of Kwale County in mourning the passing on of a great leader who was so instrumental in our county agenda and vision of transforming the lives of Kwale people," he said.

He said Ms Tabwara was a dedicated advocate of the welfare of Kwale people as she worked tirelessly to give her life to service; first as a commissioner in the county's Public Service Board and later as political advisor in Mr Mvurya's office.

He said Ms Tabwara's death is a major loss not only to Kwale but the whole nation.