The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is once again on the spot over malpractices.

Many members have accused the health scheme of adding fake dependants to their records, as well as false in-patient claims. Some patients are up in arms after the scheme allegedly revealed sensitive details about their health.

DEDUCTED SH80,000

Mr Collins Okuku, a member, told the Nation how Sh80,000 was deducted from his card for a stranger.

“The patient is not one of my dependents and I don’t understand how my card was used to cover her,” Mr Okuku said.

According to his NHIF data summary report, Ms Ambasa Bakari used his card without his knowledge.

Last month, Mr Okuku wrote to the NHIF Kisumu branch over the 'fake dependant'.

The letter seen by the Nation dated October 15, 2019 was received at the NHIF offices the following day but Mr Okuku says he is yet to get a response.

“…I therefore appeal for your urgent intervention to stop this illegal practice and the mastermind of this be brought to book,” reads Mr Okuku's letter to the agency.

Mr Okuku said when he followed up the matter with the scheme, an official who only identified himself as a Mr Rotich, allegedly threatened him.

“On several occasions, the said Rotich has been calling me with offers to drop my case. He has even used police officers from Nairobi to intimidate me. On three occasions, I was arrested and taken to Central Police Station in Kisumu and released. I reported about the threats vide OB 30/16/10/19,” Mr Okuku said.

FOUR NAMES

Mr Victor Kojo, an advocate of the High Court, was also recently shocked to learn that a ‘fake’ dependant had been added to his records.

“A fake dependant was added to my NHIF records. I was compelled to swear an affidavit on the matter. NHIF should come clean on this,” Mr Kojo told the Nation on Wednesday.

Strangely, not even the dead were spared in this scam. A relative of one Leliet Sialo (deceased) said four 'fake' dependants were added to his records.

On Wednesday, NHIF board chairperson Hannah Muriithi referred the Nation to acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo over the matter.

“I have directed our Ag CEO Mr Odongo to call you on these complaints,” Ms Muriithi said.

Contacted, Mr Odongo said he was holed up in a meeting but promised to comment later.

CHARGES

NHIF has been on the spot since last year over multibillion shilling scandals.

Detectives have been investigating a possible loss of Sh50 billion at the scheme. Suspended chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi and finance director Wilbert Kurgat are facing charges in court.

The money was paid in premiums to NHIF by the National Treasury as capitation for group life cover and last expense for civil servants, the Kenya Police Service, National Youth Service and Kenya Prisons Service.