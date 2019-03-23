By GAITANO PESSA

The National Land Commission (NLC) is on the spot for delaying the implementation of the Sh10 billion lower Nzoia irrigation and flood mitigation project in Bunyala, Busia County.

Officials from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation blamed NLC for slowing down compensation even after the government released funds to pay displaced residents.

The delays have subjected residents, especially those who reside near dykes to live in fear of being hit by floods ahead of the impending long rain season, considering that some sections of embankment are too weak and need rehabilitation.

Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu on Saturday attributed the delayed rehabilitation to slow compensation of owners land earmarked for the World Bank-funded project.

“Funds for compensation of the persons affected by the project have been adequately provided for by the government and subsequently transferred to NLC for disbursement,” Mr Irungu said.

At least Sh1.4 billion has been set aside to pay displaced land owners.

FLOODING FEARS

The contractor of the project, which was scheduled to start in June 2018, has been on the site for more than a year.

One of the residents, Mr Fredrick Opiyo from Bunyala North ward, said they are staring at floods again if the dykes are not rehabilitated to hold water from River Nzoia.

“We knew that a long term solution to the perennial flooding in Budalang’i has been found but delayed implementation of the project is killing our hope,” said Mr Opiyo.

In January, Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro disclosed revealed that at least 8,000 title deeds for displaced land owners will be issued in Budalang’i.

“We are writing green cards for the title deeds in Bunyala, then owners of the land will be compensated to pave way for the construction of the projects,” he said.

Local MP Raphael Wanjala has decried the slow pace at the department of lands in the county in preparing for the green cards.

“The project is behind one year. The problem is about compensation. The lands department is too slow and this is going to affect our people should the rain start,” said Mr Wanjala.

Once completed, the project is expected to end perennial flooding in the area and enhance farming as more than 10,000 acres of land would be put under irrigation.